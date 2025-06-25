Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $493,000 in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,583,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,451,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 889,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,674,000 after acquiring an additional 597,743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,850,000 after acquiring an additional 505,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,436,000 after acquiring an additional 495,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.53.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

