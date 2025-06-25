Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $523,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,773 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Cowen started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

