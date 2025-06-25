Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $599,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,955,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,447,000 after purchasing an additional 777,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $147.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.29. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 125.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

