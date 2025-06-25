Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $684,000 Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Get Corpay alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Corpay by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corpay Trading Up 2.4%

CPAY stock opened at $329.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.89. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.08 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Corpay’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPAY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 price objective (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPAY

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.