Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $694,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $3,215,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $1,541,000. Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CBOE opened at $229.27 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $236.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.21.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

