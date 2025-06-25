Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $738,000 Investment in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,290. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

