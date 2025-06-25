Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.74%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

