Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 4,597 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,967,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 767.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 333,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 93.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of DVN stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $49.35.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

