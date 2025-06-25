Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 2,709 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $2,107,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $32,158,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.03.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,077.90. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,793 shares of company stock worth $60,812,794 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $308.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.58 and a 200-day moving average of $217.65. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $314.64. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,186.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

