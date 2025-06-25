Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 844 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Shum Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.5% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. PPL Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

