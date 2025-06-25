Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $696,000 Position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE ATO opened at $156.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $167.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho cut Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.05.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

