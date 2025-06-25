Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $6,827,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.2%

IRM opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 256.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.56.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

