Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,214,000 after acquiring an additional 427,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91,229 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares in the company, valued at $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.9%

MOH opened at $293.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $365.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.