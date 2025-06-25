Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dover were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ecofi Investissements SA boosted its position in Dover by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dover by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Dover by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $180.09 on Wednesday. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.94.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Wall Street Zen lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.58.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

