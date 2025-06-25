Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $50,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $91,714,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

