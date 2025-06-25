Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,051 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,541 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.