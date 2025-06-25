Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,609,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,561,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,470,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,893,000 after buying an additional 4,585,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,500,000 after buying an additional 226,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,550,000 after buying an additional 517,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,352,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,259,000 after buying an additional 333,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

