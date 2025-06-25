Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hologic were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 54,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $4,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 0.6%

Hologic stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.