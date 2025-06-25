Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Insulet were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,806,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 27,298.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,744,100,000 after purchasing an additional 661,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,433,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,184,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Insulet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,073,000 after purchasing an additional 149,524 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Insulet Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $310.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.84. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $173.00 and a 52-week high of $329.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

