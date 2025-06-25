Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Loews were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 3.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 1.4% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Loews by 80.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Loews by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,575.92. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16. Loews Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $92.42.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

