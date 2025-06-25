Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 34 Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $195,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,620,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $95,868,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 52,429.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,200,000 after purchasing an additional 191,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $78,443,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.25.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $403.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.40. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.43 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.72%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.