Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 508 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,524 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:DVN opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.