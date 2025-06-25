Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 967 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

CTRA stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Get Our Latest Report on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.