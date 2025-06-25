Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $900,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 225,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.95 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

