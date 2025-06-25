Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.18.
Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.
