Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $40.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.64 and a beta of 0.99. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $206,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,901,716.85. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $101,283.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,722.56. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.