La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,072,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 586,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

LZB stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $570.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

