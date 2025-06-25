Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNC stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

