Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ (LCTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LCTX. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 12.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.08 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $246.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

