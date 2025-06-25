Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Lyell Immunopharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 6.7%

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.26. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 514,649.22% and a negative return on equity of 73.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,622,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,205,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 117,303 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 136.3% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,482,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

