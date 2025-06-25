Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.29. Maiden shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 493,715 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maiden to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 71.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Maiden by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 466,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Maiden by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Maiden by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Maiden by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

