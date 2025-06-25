McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Read Our Latest Report on MKC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.