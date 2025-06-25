Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 25,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 1,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,346,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $664.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $683.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.69.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.38, for a total value of $350,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,119 shares in the company, valued at $59,615,645.22. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.03, for a total value of $342,322.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,676.90. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,002 shares of company stock worth $73,353,340. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $712.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $625.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.38. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

