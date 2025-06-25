Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £136.71 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £136.71 ($186.10).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

LON MAB opened at GBX 284 ($3.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 269.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 194.40 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 320 ($4.36).

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mitchells & Butlers

About Mitchells & Butlers

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.