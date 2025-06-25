Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight Rating

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $62.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.64. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.67 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,855,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.