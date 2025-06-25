Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 238.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Myomo Price Performance

Insider Activity

MYO opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 36,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,275. This trade represents a 11.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,380.62. This trade represents a 2.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 118,767 shares of company stock valued at $390,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myomo during the first quarter worth $75,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

