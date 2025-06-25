News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in News were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of News by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in News by 13.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of News by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of News by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 110,599 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.23.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

