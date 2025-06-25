Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) insider Nick OReilly sold 53,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £45,642.78 ($62,132.83).

Nick OReilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Nick OReilly bought 53,007 shares of Panther Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £45,586.02 ($62,055.57).

On Monday, June 23rd, Nick OReilly purchased 66 shares of Panther Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 6,468 ($88.05).

Panther Metals Price Performance

Shares of PALM stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.86. The company has a market cap of £4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2,410.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. Panther Metals PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 36 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.20 ($1.77).

About Panther Metals

Listed on the standard segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Panther Metals invests in or acquires companies or projects within the natural resources sector which have the potential for growth and value generation over the medium to long term.

The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.

