Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 6.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $135,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 67,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 53,168 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 42,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.59.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock valued at $483,709,832 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.69.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

