NU Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 141,359 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the typical volume of 66,080 call options.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. NU has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NU will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $447,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $221,317,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NU by 2,193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $154,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.