NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lifted by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.7% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.69.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,834,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,461,641.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,393,863 shares of company stock worth $483,709,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

