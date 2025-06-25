NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $84,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,785,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock worth $483,709,832. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.