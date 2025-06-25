Ocugen’s (OCGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Ocugen Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 223.00% and a negative net margin of 1,271.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

