Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

