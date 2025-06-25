Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 137.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAPR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $422.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 729,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 99,384 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

