Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Lowered to “Market Perform” Rating by Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OSCR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Oscar Health has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Oscar Health by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.