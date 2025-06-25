Park Capital Management LLC WI Invests $283,000 in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $467.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

