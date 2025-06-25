PFG Investments LLC Acquires 1,103 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE STZ opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of -322.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average of $187.27. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $265.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

