PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 950.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 119,450 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 916,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 392,977 shares in the last quarter. Pamplona Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of BYON stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.29. Beyond, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $231.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 77.61% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

