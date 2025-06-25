PFG Investments LLC Boosts Position in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Gladstone Land worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 38.7% during the first quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 248,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LAND shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAND opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $375.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corporation will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 5.92%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -224.00%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

